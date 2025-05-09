School Officials Suspended After Violent Confrontation Caught On Camera In Madhya Pradesh

Two educational professionals at a government school in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, have been suspended following a violent confrontation that was recorded and subsequently went viral online. The incident involved Principal Praveen Dahiya and Librarian Madhu Rani engaging in a physical altercation that included hair-pulling, phone damage, slapping, and punching.

The conflict reportedly began as a verbal disagreement regarding the division of responsibilities but quickly intensified when Dahiya allegedly slapped Rani and destroyed her mobile phone by smashing it on the ground, as documented in the viral footage.

In the video, an outraged Rani can be heard confronting Dahiya, saying, "Madam, how dare you? How did you slap me? How dare you?" After Dahiya began recording the confrontation on her own device, Rani retaliated with a slap, triggering a full-scale physical fight between the two staff members.

Throughout the altercation, the librarian repeatedly questioned the principal's right to make physical contact, while Dahiya claimed her actions were taken in "self-defense." Despite bystanders verbally expressing the need to separate the women, no one intervened to stop the fight.

Following the incident, both women filed separate complaints against each other at the local police station and underwent medical examinations at the district hospital.

Tribal Development Department Assistant Commissioner Prashant Arya brought the matter to the Collector's attention, resulting in suspension orders for both the principal and librarian. Collector Bhavya Mittal confirmed that the National Tribal Student Education Committee had issued the suspension orders and that an investigation into the incident was underway. A teacher named Pooja has temporarily assumed the principal's responsibilities.

The Collector also stated that disciplinary action is being pursued against the teachers who circulated the video of the incident.