SCMF must adopt professional approach, says Maha minister

Mumbai: Minister of Marketing Jaykumar Rawal on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation (SCMF) has a big responsibility in providing relief to farmers by purchasing agricultural produce.

He said that in order to maintain its importance and past glory and to improve its financial condition, the Federation should work with a professional approach and a positive mindset.

He also directed that a proposal should be sent to the government for the necessary recruitment for this. Minister Rawal said that the Federation was established in 1958, and it is necessary to change its objectives with time.

“The Federation should think positively to increase the business. Since the taluka-level purchasing and selling association is a component of the marketing federation, the Federation should work as a link between the state government and the purchasing and selling associations. For this, the purchasing and selling association should be brought together and trust should be instilled among them,” he added.

Suggesting to study the work of the states where the marketing federations are performing well, the minister said that such states should be invited here to sell agricultural produce from Maharashtra.

He stated that efforts should be made to ensure that maximum agricultural produce is purchased through the marketing federation and taluka-level purchase and sale associations.

The minister added that efforts will be made to find out if business can be obtained through the schemes of the Union government.

“The Federation’s assets should be kept in good condition and given on rent wherever possible. The Federation should play a coordinating role in securing space for weekly markets, which will help improve its financial condition,” said the minister.

He added that the cooperation of the Marketing Corporation and the Warehousing Corporation will be taken forthe proper utilisation of the assets.

The Federation MD, Shridhar Dube Patil, said that out of 511 posts in the Federation, only 104 posts are active, and the other posts need to be filled.

He also mentioned that the warehouses and other properties need to be repaired.

He further stated that the state has witnessed the highest procurement of soybeans this year, and Maharashtra has remained the leader in the country.



