  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Scorching heatwave continues in N India

Scorching heatwave continues in N India
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Temperatures in most parts of north India remained above the 40 degree Celsius-mark as heatwave conditions persisted on Tuesday, with...

New Delhi: Temperatures in most parts of north India remained above the 40 degree Celsius-mark as heatwave conditions persisted on Tuesday, with Delhi's Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recording highs of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi sweltered under intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average. The Narela weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X