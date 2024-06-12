Scorching heatwave continues in N India

New Delhi: Temperatures in most parts of north India remained above the 40 degree Celsius-mark as heatwave conditions persisted on Tuesday, with Delhi's Narela and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh recording highs of 47.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi sweltered under intense heat as the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker of the national capital, noted a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal average. The Narela weather station recorded the highest temperature in the city at 47.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

