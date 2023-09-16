Live
Scuffle breaks out between two Trinamool Congress and BJP councillors at KMC
Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) witnessed an ugly scenes on Saturday when two councillors from Trinamool Congress and BJP got involved in a scuffle during the session.
The two councillors are Asim Basu of Trinamool Congress and Sajal Ghosh of BJP.
The situation took such a nasty turn that the chairperson of KMC Mala Roy had to adjourn the session briefly.
The ruckus started over comments from Roy as well as the KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim after it was noticed that the opposition BJP and Left Front had not put forward any question or proposal for the session.
"It is surprising that the opposition does not have questions for the season," Roy commented. It was followed by a remark from the Mayor that such is the condition of the opposition in KMC.
This evoked strong criticisms from the BJP councillor for Ward Number 50 Sajal Ghosh. "What's the point in putting forward any question or proposal during a session? Do the ruling board members give any importance to the opposition?" he questioned.
Ghosh’s remarks evoked strong reactions from Roy who said that she would not take a lesson from him about the role of opposition. "I was in opposition for a long time. I know how to function as an opposition. I will not take lessons from you in the matter," Roy said.
When Ghosh strongly protested against Roy’s comments, Trinamool Congress councilor Asim Basu got engaged in a heated discussion with him which ultimately led to a scuffle between the two.
Roy adjourned the session for the time.
Later, the other members separated the two and the session resumed.