IPO-bound SAI Parenterals acquires Aus pharma firm

Hyderabad-based SAI Parenterals Limited has unveiled an aggressive global expansion strategy encompassing international acquisitions, major capacity upgrades, and a planned Rs445-crore initial public offering (IPO). Managing Director K Anil Kumar detailed the company’s roadmap on Thursday in Hyderabad, outlining how the mid-sized injectable and oral dosage manufacturer is transitioning into a global pharmaceutical player.

Founded in 2005, SAI operated two injectable units in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad before being taken over by the current management in 2015–16, when turnover was just Rs8 crore. By FY22, revenues had crossed Rs100 crore, powered largely by domestic operations. The management then began pursuing high-value regulated markets including Australia, Europe and the US.

The expansion push began in 2022 with the acquisition of a TGA Australia-approved solid oral dosage facility in Rudraram, which enabled exports to Australia and New Zealand from 2023. Months later, SAI bought a large-scale manufacturing plant in Bogaram from Japan’s Meiji Group. The facility produces injectables, tablets and liquids and carries approvals from 16–17 global regulators.

“These acquisitions marked our formal entry into regulated markets and created a springboard for our international ambitions,” Anil Kumar said.

SAI’s most significant leap came this year with the acquisition of a 74.6 per cent stake in Noumed, an Australian pharmaceutical company that has filed more than 450 IP dossiers and supplies leading pharmacy chains. Noumed had been outsourcing manufacturing to Indian companies, including SAI. When its majority UK shareholder decided to exit, SAI completed accelerated due diligence through KPMG and finalised the AUD 22-million (Rs125-crore) deal in October 2025.

The acquisition provides two key advantages: a substantial increase in SAI’s contract manufacturing volumes as Noumed consolidates its sourcing needs, and access to hundreds of IP dossiers for filing products in global markets (excluding Australia and New Zealand). Noumed, established in 2020, is projected to reach AUD 74 million in revenue this year.

The Australian Federal Government has partnered with Noumed to set up a domestic manufacturing unit under its post-pandemic pharma self-reliance strategy.