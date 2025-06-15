SDRF recovers all seven bodies from U'Khand helicopter crash site

Rudraprayag: A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the helicopter crash site in Rudraprayag's Gaurikund area in Uttarakhand and recovered all seven charred bodies.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police were also involved in the rescue operations.

According to rescue officials, the helicopter was completely destroyed by fire on impact.

All seven people on board a helicopter en route from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi were killed when the chopper crashed and went up in flames in a forested area near Gaurikund early Sunday morning.

Among the deceased was a 23-month-old child.

The ill-fated aircraft, a Bell 407 with registration VT-BKA, operated by Aryan Aviation, was flying on the sector 'Shri Kedarnath ji - Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi' when it crashed during its brief 10-minute flight.

The accident took place around 5.20 a.m. in a densely wooded zone between Gaurikund and Sonprayag, specifically in the remote area of Gauri Mai Khark.

As soon as the incident was reported, rescue teams were immediately dispatched under the direction of SDRF commander Arpan Yaduvanshi.

"The SDRF team reached the site of incident Jorsi (above Gaurikund) -- Crashed helicopter completely burnt, all 7 bodies recovered by rescue team. SDRF, NDRF and District Police engaged in rescue work," read a post from the SDRF on X.

A statement from the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) confirmed that the victims included six pilgrims -- five adults and an infant -- belonging to different states such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

Those who lost their lives in the crash have been identified as Captain Rajbir Singh Chauhan, a pilot from Jaipur; Vikram Rawat, an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC); Vinod Devi and her granddaughter Trushti Singh, pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh; and a family of three from Maharashtra -- Rajkumar Jaiswal, his wife Shradha Jaiswal, and their daughter Kashi Jaiswal.

In response to the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken precautionary steps by reducing the frequency of helicopter services to Char Dham.

The agency is also conducting enhanced surveillance of helicopter operations in the region and is reviewing all procedures for potential safety upgrades.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has been tasked with investigating the cause of the crash.

Preliminary reports suggest that poor visibility and harsh weather conditions in the mountainous terrain played a critical role in the accident.

Despite the difficult terrain and thick forest cover at the crash location, rescue and relief operations are being conducted at full scale.

Teams from the NDRF and SDRF are continuing efforts in the challenging conditions to ensure the complete recovery of mortal remains and evidence.

The tragic crash has once again raised concerns about the safety of helicopter operations in Uttarakhand's treacherous high-altitude zones, particularly during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra.