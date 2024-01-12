Live
Just In
Search Operations Initiated After Army Vehicle Fired At In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch
Highlights
- Sources claim that after suspected terrorists fired at an Army vehicle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, search activities were started.
- The attack resulted in no injuries.
Weeks prior, militants assaulted two Army vehicles in Poonch, killing four troops. This attack targets army vehicles.
Four jawans were killed and two others were injured when a group of highly armed terrorists assaulted two Army trucks on December 21 at a blind bend close to Dhatyar Morh in the Poonch area.
