Seatbelts is must in Mumbai for Car Passengers: Violators will be Penalised Heavily

Starting from 1st November, the Mumbai traffic police has issued an order, wherein it requires the use of seat belt for all car passengers.



Maharashtra has got the 3rd highest road crash deaths after Uttar Pradhesh and Tamil Nadu.

Rear seat passenger would require seat belts, failing which action would be taken against them.

The fine for not wearing a seatbelt in Mumbai would be Rs. 1000.

Those who do not have seatbelts would require to get it installed before the deadline.

The Death of Cyrus Mistry

The death of Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata sons, in a road accident on 4th September cast a new light with regards severity of the road accidents.

His car has hit the railing of a bridge in the Palghar district.

Mistry was seated in the rear seat and was not wearing the seat belts and did not survive.

Wearing a seatbelt in the rear seat could have prevented his fatal injuries.

The incident has stressed the need to wear seat belts not just in general but also for those seated at the rear.