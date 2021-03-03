Second biggest focus is on education after reforms in health, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the need to reform the education sector by including skill development, research and innovation for a 'self-reliant India'. "To build Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the youth of the country needs self-confidence which is directly connected to their education, knowledge and skill. The new National Education Policy has been developed with this key thought," he said while addressing a webinar on the implementation of Union Budget 2021 in the education sector.

"The second biggest focus after health in this year's Budget is on education, skill, research and innovation," PM Modi said. Elaborating on the steps being taken by the Central Government during this year's Budget for the education sector, he said, "For building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', it is important that the youth have self-confidence. Self-confidence comes when youth has faith in their education, skills and knowledge."

Prime Minister also underlined the need to use the talents of anyone across India and said, "it is very important to come out of the linguistic barrier to make it possible." The Prime Minister had discussed the impact of educational policies, research activities and skill development efforts undertaken by the government and educational institutions on the centre's scheme named 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.