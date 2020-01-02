Security beefed up for PM Modi's Karnataka visit

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend various programs and is going to address the Indian Science Congress during his two-day visit to Karnataka starting Thursday.

The PM is scheduled to visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on the first day. He will distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to various states later during the day.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Tumakuru on Tuesday and held a meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements of the prime minister's visit. It was made official that PM Modi will reach Siddaganga Math at 2.15 pm where he will pay his obeisance to the seer there. He will be in the town till 5.30 pm on January 2.

On Thursday, PM Narendra modi will also give away the Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers. The event will witness the release of the third instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, which will benefit approximately six crore beneficiaries.

PM Narendra Modi will also hand over certificates to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi from various states and Union Territories (UTs).He is scheduled to dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation in Bengaluru in a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector on the same day.

The next day, the Prime Minister is going to inaugurate the 107th Indian Science Congress at the Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru, before leaving for New Delhi in the afternoon. All the details of the schedule have been mentioned in an official press release from the PMO.

PM Narendra Modi on Friday will address the Indian Science Congress, which brings together leading scientists, researchers and science enthusiasts from different parts of the nation.

Tight security arrangements have been made in view of PM Narendra Modi's visit. The Special Protection Group officials had a meeting with state government officials, especially the police regarding the security arrangements.

As per a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of the district Dr Rakesh Kumar, drones will not be allowed during the PM's stay and anybody violating the direction will face stringent action.