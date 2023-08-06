Security beefed up in Puducherry ahead of President Murmu's visit

Puducherry: President Droupadi Murmu, who is visiting Puducherry on Monday, will be received at the airport by Lt Governor, Tamilisai Sounderarajan and Chief Minister of the Union Territory, N. Rangasamy.

Security is beefed up for the ensuing visit and around 1000 policemen are deployed for duty to provide security to the President. Two companies of paramilitary forces are also deployed for the security for the VVIP guest.

Security forces from New Delhi have arrived in Puducherry and have conducted inspections at the venues where the President is expected to reach. The forces conducted a rehearsal involving more than 20 security vehicles to ensure the protocol for the President.

The President is expected to touch down at 10.30 a.m. on Monday at Lawspet airport. She will be immediately driving to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) to inaugurate a linear accelerator used in cancer treatment.

The President will have lunch and rest at the Court Guest house on beach road.

She will pay a visit to the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Temple and later to Arts and Crafts Village at Murungapakkam. She will interact with artisans at this place. The President will offer prayers at Thirukanchi Gangavaraaga Natheeswarar temple and will witness Gangai Aarti on the banks of river Sankarabarani.

She will be staying at the Raj Bhavan and on Tuesday will visit the Shri Aurobindo Ashram and later proceed to Auroville. She will visit the Matri mandir at Auroville and inaugurate a conference and attend a musical programme. She will return back to New Delhi on Tuesday.