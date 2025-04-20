Security forces intensify operations in Manipur, 11 insurgents arrested

Eleven insurgents have been arrested in Manipur and arms and ammunition recovered in the past 24 hours, said officials here, adding that top Army officers of the region have met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

After the meeting of three top Army officers with the Governor, the security forces have intensified their search and area domination operations in different parts of the valley and hill regions of the trouble-torn state, said officials on Sunday.

A defence spokesman said the Army, along with Central paramilitary troops and Manipur Police, further increased their joint operations in the vulnerable, trouble-torn and militancy-infested areas of the northeastern state.

A Manipur Police official said that 11 more militants of different outfits have been arrested and arms, ammunition, cash, and incriminating documents have been recovered from their possession in the last 24 hours.

The Army officers met the Governor on Friday (April 18) and discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the state and the northeastern region, the official said.

Three top Army officers -- General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, Lt. Gen. Ram Chander Tiwari, along with GOC Spear Corps, Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) Major General Ravroop Singh met the Governor at Raj Bhavan.

"The Army officers briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation of Manipur and the other states in the northeastern region,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

According to a police officer, 11 extremists were arrested from three districts -- Imphal East (9), Bishnupur (1) and Kakching (1).

The detained militants belonged to Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), United National Liberation Front (UNLF), PREPAK, United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfits.

The arrested ultras were involved in various crimes, including extortion of money from the government employees, contractors, traders and common people in different districts.

The police official said that pistols, many high-power grenades, several mobile handsets, two two-wheelers, Aadhaar and various identity cards and many incriminating documents were recovered from the detainees.

The Manipur Police also conducted a special drive for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements and attackers, and four cars were recovered from different places of the valley districts on Saturday.