- Nagarkurnool: Textbooks for old stuff
- Heavy rains expected in Telangana today and tomorrow, IMD issues alert
- Cashew nut farmers happy as price increases
- Hyderabad: Teacher aspirants stage protest at CM’s residence
- GVMC takes measures to check spread of diarrhoea
- Ashok Reddy takes charge as metro Water Board MD
- ISTA centenary celebrations from July 1-5
- Rallies, awareness drives held to curb drug menace
- JNTUH invites applications for 5-year courses
- Sri City’s model industrial hub impresses IAS trainees
Security forces kill 3 JeM terrorists
Jammu: Three terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, police officials said.
A policeman was also injured in the gunfight that broke out in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9:50 am amid an intensified cordon-and-search operation launched by the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following twin terrorist attacks in the hill district on June 11 and 12, the officials added.
