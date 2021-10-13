Selective view of HR violation dangerous for democracy: PM Modi

New Delhi: Without referring to any incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that a selective view of human rights violation through a political lens is dangerous for democracy and will affect the country as a few have modified the definition of human rights as per their own convenience. Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing.

He said India always upheld human rights, saying his government has provided new rights to Muslim women who were demanding laws against Triple Talaq and freed them from the compulsion of 'Mahram' and as a chaperone, a male family member accompanying them during haj. Stressing on empowerment of women, he said India is providing paid maternity leave of 26 weeks to career women, aiming to protect the basic rights of newborn children.

Highlighting the strict law and order, Modi said his government has established 650 fast track courts and introduced death penalty for the heinous offence of rape.

The fare gender can get all-in-one facility for temporary accommodation, counselling and medical help etc.