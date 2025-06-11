Senior Civil Servant Detained In Odisha Corruption Sting Operation

The Odisha Vigilance Department executed a successful anti-corruption operation on Sunday, apprehending Dhiman Chakma, a civil services officer from the 2021 batch, during an alleged bribery transaction involving Rs 10 lakh. Chakma, who serves as Sub-Collector in Kalahandi district, had reportedly demanded double this amount from a local business owner.

The arrest occurred at Chakma's official government residence in Dharamgarh, where the officer allegedly received what vigilance officials described as a partial payment of a larger Rs 20 lakh demand. The businessman who became the complainant in this case alleged that the administrative officer had issued threats against his commercial operations unless the requested payment was made.

During the carefully orchestrated sting operation, surveillance teams observed Chakma receiving the cash payment at his official quarters and subsequently placing the money in a desk drawer within his residence office. The officer reportedly methodically counted all 26 bundles of various denomination Rs 100 notes before securing them in the furniture.

The vigilance investigation expanded beyond the immediate bribery incident, with search teams recovering approximately Rs 47 lakh in additional cash from various locations within the officer's official residence. This substantial sum raised further questions about the scope of alleged corrupt activities.

Legal proceedings have commenced against Chakma under applicable provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, with investigators continuing to examine the full extent of the alleged misconduct. The case represents a significant development in the state's ongoing efforts to combat administrative corruption.

The arrest carries particular significance given Chakma's previous public statements about public service ideals. Following his successful completion of the UPSC examination in 2021 and initial selection for the Indian Foreign Services, Chakma had expressed ambitious goals for serving his country and the northeastern region in particular. In a media interview at the time, he spoke passionately about addressing financial disparities and social divisions in the northeast, emphasizing his desire to work toward better resource utilization and regional unity.

The contrast between these earlier stated aspirations for public welfare and the current allegations of exploiting his administrative position for personal gain has drawn attention to the challenges of maintaining ethical standards in civil service. The case underscores ongoing concerns about corruption within government departments and the importance of vigilance mechanisms in maintaining public trust.

Authorities continue their investigation to determine whether additional individuals or transactions may be connected to this case, as part of broader efforts to ensure accountability in public administration.