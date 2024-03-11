Senior Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Centre's Timely Notification Of CAA Rules Before Elections

In the given statement, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is expressing his criticism of the Centre's decision to notify the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) just before the elections. Here's an elaboration of his points:



1. **Timing and Intentions:** Jairam Ramesh suggests that the timing of notifying the rules, just before the elections, is not coincidental but rather intentional. According to him, the decision is strategically designed to influence the electoral dynamics, particularly in West Bengal and Assam.



2. **Extension Requests:** Ramesh highlights that the Centre had sought nine extensions for the notification of the CAA rules. By emphasizing the prolonged delay, he implies that the sudden decision to notify the rules right before the elections is a deliberate move.



3. **Polarization of Elections:** The term "designed to polarise the elections" indicates that Ramesh believes the timing of the CAA rules notification is meant to create divisions and differences among the electorate, potentially along religious or ethnic lines. This kind of polarization can be politically advantageous for certain parties.



4. **Contradiction with Government's Claims:** Jairam Ramesh takes a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that the time taken to notify the CAA rules contradicts the Prime Minister's claim that his government operates in a business-like and time-bound manner. This criticism is aimed at questioning the credibility of the government's efficiency.



5. **Managing Headlines:** Ramesh suggests that the decision to notify the CAA rules after the Supreme Court's order on electoral bonds might be an attempt to divert attention and "manage the headlines." This implies a strategic move to shift public focus from one issue to another, potentially to downplay negative publicity or criticism.



In summary, Jairam Ramesh accuses the government of deliberately choosing the timing to notify the rules for the CAA to influence the elections, creating polarization and diverting attention from other contentious issues. His statements reflect broader concerns about the political motivations behind the decision and the impact it may have on the electoral landscape.

