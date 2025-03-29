Senior officers to act as mentors for students: Punjab CM

Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said senior IAS and IPS officers will act as the mentors of students of government schools to provide them necessary guidance for excelling in life.

Addressing the gathering during the Parents Teachers Meeting (PTM) organised here at School of Eminence, the Chief Minister said all the IAS and IPS officers will be mentoring one government school in the state, where they will further strengthen the atmosphere of education through conversation with students and teachers.

He said that along with it, the officer will prepare the students for competitive exams and ensure training for teachers to upgrade their skills.

Mann said these officers will act as a catalyst for mustering resources and resource persons for the development of these schools.

The Chief Minister said that these officers will work as mentors and not as bosses, adding that this work will be voluntary service and interested officers will have to perform it along with their already allocated duties.

He said this act is aimed at transforming the lives of the students by encouraging them to join the coveted services, adding that this ambitious program of the government will give wings to the dreams of the students.

The Chief Minister said it gives him immense pride and satisfaction that exceptionally bright students are studying in these schools.

He said these days girls have outnumbered boys in every other field that had been hitherto considered a fiefdom of the men.

Mann said the government has given a major boost to the education sector by allocating 11 per cent of the total Budget expenditure to it, amounting to Rs 18,047 crore in the Budget.

The Chief Minister said that his government focuses on the development of education to impart quality education to the students.