Services of 9.2K jr teachers regularised

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government regularised the services of 9,200 junior teachers engaged in primary and upper primary schools under Samagra Shiksha scheme, according to an official document.The School and Mass Education department communicated the decision to the Director of Elementary Education on Saturday.

As per the career advancement policy of the teachers, the junior teachers (schematic), also called Sikshya Sahayaks and junior teachers (contractual), have been regularised against the post of Level-V (A) of the elementary teachers cadre after completion of six years of continuous and satisfactory service, the department said.

In no case, untrained junior teachers and those who have not qualified for Odisha Teachers’ Eligibility Test (OTET) will be regularised, it said.On Saturday, the State government also gave appointment letters to 16,009 newly recruited junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools under various schemes.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over some of the appointment letters during a function at Kalinga Stadium here in the presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

