Set up e-Waste collection centres: Collector
Palnadudistrict collector P Arun Babu instructed the officials to set up e-Waste collection centres in all mandals including the municipalities by April 19
Narasaraopet: Palnadudistrict collector P Arun Babu instructed the officials to set up e-Waste collection centres in all mandals including the municipalities by April 19, when the Swarnandhra -Swachh Andhra Programme will be conducted. He conducted a teleconference with the municipal commissioners, MPDOs, EOPRDOs from the collectorate in Narasaraopet on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the government directed the conduct of the ‘e-check’ in which 13 departments will be partners. He directed the officials to upload the programmes conducted at ward secretariats also. Based on the programmes conducted, the district will get a ranking. He directed for cleaning of the historical places, temples, tourist places, hospitals, markets in addition to e-check and involving youth in the programmes.