Live
- Shreyas Media secures exclusive advertising rights for ‘MahaKumbh Mela 2025’
- Experience the journey of art
- Seven iconic ghats undergo makeover for Mahakumbh
- Smog engulfs capital with ‘severe’ air quality
- Slur against HDK wrong, Zameer will be corrected: K’taka Cong
- Himalayan Echoes Literature Festival returns to Nainital with a focus on art, environment, and culture
- Taking Off: Solo travelling as a minor
- MVA will win over 160 seats, form govt in Maha: Shivakumar
- Athletes join forces to champion grassroots development at exclusive Sports For All conclave
- Farmers in Gadag protest against wind companies over land encroachment
Just In
Seven iconic ghats undergo makeover for Mahakumbh
In preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, the ghats of Prayagraj, a key site for devotees and tourists, are being given a grand makeover
Prayagraj: In preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, the ghats of Prayagraj, a key site for devotees and tourists, are being given a grand makeover. On the lines of Kashi's ghats, the Yogi government is renovating seven prominent ghats along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to offer a more refined and welcoming experience.
The renovation work, which is nearing completion, aims to enhance the convenience of tourists while beautifying the ghats. These iconic ghats, central to the Mahakumbh activities, are where devotees take holy dips in the sacred waters of the Ganga and Yamuna.
The rejuvenation focuses on creating an environment where visitors can comfortably spend time, reflecting the significance of the Kumbh Mela.
The project is being carried out by the Construction and Design Division of Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 11.01 crore. Project Manager Rohit Kumar Rana confirmed that the work is in its final stages, promising a transformed and vibrant experience for pilgrims during the upcoming Mahakumbh.
The ghats being renovated include Balua Ghat, Kalighat, Rasoolabad Ghat, Chhatanag Ghat Jhunsi, Nageshwar Ghat Jhunsi, Mauj Giri Ghat, and Old Arail Ghat.