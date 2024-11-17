Seven iconic ghats undergo makeover for Mahakumbh

Prayagraj: In preparation for the Mahakumbh 2025, the ghats of Prayagraj, a key site for devotees and tourists, are being given a grand makeover. On the lines of Kashi's ghats, the Yogi government is renovating seven prominent ghats along the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to offer a more refined and welcoming experience.

The renovation work, which is nearing completion, aims to enhance the convenience of tourists while beautifying the ghats. These iconic ghats, central to the Mahakumbh activities, are where devotees take holy dips in the sacred waters of the Ganga and Yamuna.

The rejuvenation focuses on creating an environment where visitors can comfortably spend time, reflecting the significance of the Kumbh Mela.

The project is being carried out by the Construction and Design Division of Jal Nigam at a cost of Rs 11.01 crore. Project Manager Rohit Kumar Rana confirmed that the work is in its final stages, promising a transformed and vibrant experience for pilgrims during the upcoming Mahakumbh.

The ghats being renovated include Balua Ghat, Kalighat, Rasoolabad Ghat, Chhatanag Ghat Jhunsi, Nageshwar Ghat Jhunsi, Mauj Giri Ghat, and Old Arail Ghat.