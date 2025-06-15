Seven-member medical board to treat BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay for acute pancreatitis

A seven-member medical board has been constituted by the authorities of the private hospital in South Kolkata where the former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP MP from West Bengal’s Tamluk Constituency, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, was admitted late Saturday night with abdominal pain.

The seven-member medical board include experts from various fields, namely internal medicine, critical care speciality, cardiology, pulmonology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and GI surgery, as its representatives in the medical board.

“Investigation has indicated acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis. Currently, Gangopadhyay remains under close observation in the ICU. He is stable but critically ill and under continuous monitoring. A multidisciplinary medical board, comprising internal medicine and a critical care specialist, cardiologist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist, gastroenterologist, and GI surgeon, has been formed to ensure comprehensive and coordinated management of his condition,” a statement issued by the hospital authorities read.

Insiders from the hospital said that a number of medical tests have been conducted on Gangopadhyay, and the members of the medical board will decide on the further course of treatment depending on those reports.

He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night after he complained of acute abdominal pain and vomiting.

Gangopadhyay came into the national headlines again and again during the last two years, over his judgments on the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal. The related cases being heard by him also drew national attention because of his subsequent observations on the nature of corruption in the school job case.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he tendered his resignation as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, and the BJP fielded him as the party nominee from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, which had traditionally been a Trinamool Congress stronghold.

However, Gangopadhyay emerged as the victor, defeating Trinamool Congress’ Debangshu Bhattacharya by a margin of 77,773 votes.