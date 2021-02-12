Seven-time Himachal legislator dies at 78

Shimla: Seven-time Himachal Pradesh Congress legislator Sujan Singh Pathania died on Friday after a prolonged illness at his native place in Fatehpur tehsil of Kangra district, his family said.

Pathania, 78, a former Congress minister and the sitting legislator from Fatehpur, is survived by his wife and a son. He was a minister in the previous Congress-led government led by Virbhadra Singh.

His family said he was suffering from age-related ailments. The cremation will take place on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have expressed grief over his demise.