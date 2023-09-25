  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya

Several leaders of BJP want to join Congress sensing imminent defeat in MP polls: Digvijaya
x
Highlights

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed several leaders of the ruling BJP are keen to join the Grand Old Party as they have sensed ''imminent defeat'' in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Congress Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh on Monday claimed several leaders of the ruling BJP are keen to join the Grand Old Party as they have sensed ''imminent defeat'' in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

Singh questioned if Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that he can ''wash away the sins'' of the BJP government which has been in power in MP for the last 18 years and its ministers.

''People have made up their mind to dislodge the BJP from power in Madhya Pradesh. Sensing that they will face defeat in the polls, many big leaders of the ruling party are trying to join Congress again,” Singh claimed while speaking to reporters.

The Congress leader was in Gwalior in connection with a defamation case pending in the court.

Singh claimed his statements were misrepresented and cases were lodged at several places, but he has never been convicted so far.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X