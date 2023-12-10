Several students detained in Delhi after clash with police

Several students from various institutions, who were heading towards the Jantar Mantar protest site to commemorate the Human Rights Day in the national capital, were detained after they clashed with the police, an official said on Sunday.

The official said that two police personnel sustained head injuries during the clash.

Some student organisations accused the police of mistreatment, claiming that the detained students were taken to an undisclosed location and subjected to physical abuse. The claim was refuted by the Delhi Police.

It was also claimed that one of the students, heading towards the Jantar Mantar, was missing.

The official said that a group of protestors came to Vijay Chowk and when they were asked to disperse as they were violating Section 144 of the CrPC, they became aggressive due to which they were detained.

"In the process, two police personnel sustained head injuries and action as per law is being taken," he added.

"The allegations regarding a missing person are wrong as the concerned individual has also been detained," said the official.