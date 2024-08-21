Sexual abuse case: Internet services suspended in Badlapur

Badlapur: After protests over the alleged sexual abuse of two girls in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, internet services in the town were suspended to prevent the spread of misinformation.



The police have stepped up security and vigil in and around the town to avoid any untoward incidents and enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita prohibiting rallies and gatherings.

The train services, halted for 12 hours due to 'rail roko' by protesters on Tuesday, have resumed. However, the shops remained closed.

The state government has reiterated that the case will be tried in the fast-track court and appointed senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor.

According to police sources, about 300 to 400 people have been booked in connection with the 'rail roko' agitation while 28 protesters have been detained.

A case was registered in Kalyan Lohmarg police station for obstructing the trains and government work, throwing stones at the police and staging violent agitation.

Those detained will be taken to the Kalyan Lohmarg Court in the afternoon. About four to five police personnel were injured in the stone pelting by the protesters on Tuesday.

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar visited Badlapur on Tuesday and also met trustees and the principal of the school, where the girls were allegedly sexually abused.

He announced that the government will soon introduce a resolution, making it mandatory for all schools in the state to establish Vishakha Samiti for the protection and safety of girls.

The said Samiti will also have a mandate to take measures to curb sexual assault against girls and women.

The proposed Samiti will be in addition to the existing Sakhi Savitri Samiti scheme, ensuring that girls do not face any problems - mental, physical, or social - while exercising their right to get educated.

The minister said that the government will make the installation of CCTVs and its regular upkeep mandatory in over 1 lakh schools across the state.

The Municipal Commissioners and district-level Zilla Parishad CEO would be responsible for the installation of CCTVs in schools in their respective areas, he said.

This is important especially when it came to light that the CCTVs were not functioning in the Badlapur school.

"I have sought the report from the administration about lapses on the part of the school," he said.

The minister assured that action would be taken against the doctor who refused to attend to the victim who was reportedly lying in the police station without any treatment for a long time.

"I have called a meeting with the parents of the victims at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and appealed to them to speak to me freely. The government will take stern action against the accused," he added.