Sexual Harassment Of Wrestlers: Protest has personal & hidden agenda says WFI

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has denied all allegations, including sexual harassment charge levelled against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a written response to the Ministry of Sports.

The federation released a statement claiming that "there is no room for arbitrary decision-making and mismanagement" within the sporting organisation. Posing question on the cause behind the protest, the WFI said that the "protest has some personal as well as hidden agenda to dislodge current management of WFI."

The federation went on to say, "Protesters have acted more in personal interest or under undue pressure to malign and defame present sitting management of WFI."

Defending the current administration and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the federation stated, "The WFI is managed by an elected body as per its constitution, and therefore, there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement in WFI by any one individually, including the president" The sports ministry had asked the WFI to respond to the accusations within 72 hours, and the WFI did so on Friday night.