Shah arrives in Jammu, begins security review meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Friday to start his daylong visit to the UT.

Shah was received at the technical area of Jammu airport by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and senior civil, police and military officials.

Due to inclement weather, the Union home minister could not immediately fly to Rajouri district where he is scheduled to meet the families of victims killed by terrorists on January 1.

The home minister drove to the Raj Bhawan where he is now chairing a security review meeting attended by Lt. governor, Union Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla, the chief of IB and chief of RAW in addition to the director generals of CRPF, BSF and the UT police.

Senior intelligence and investigating agencies officers are also attending the meeting.

Official sources said the meeting was earlier scheduled to follow Shah's visit to Dhangri village in Rajouri where seven civilians were killed and 14 injured by terrorists on January 1, but was held earlier than the Rajouri visit which is still on hold due to bad weather.

"After the meeting is over, weather conditions will be reviewed so that Union home minister can visit Rajouri as scheduled. If weather does not permit, Shah's visit to Rajouri today would be cancelled," sources added.