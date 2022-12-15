Shah meets Shinde, Bommai over Maha, Ka'taka border row

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired a meeting with Maharashtra and Karnataka CMs Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai, respectively, over the border row simmering between the two states since the 1950s. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also present. After the meeting, Shah said that three ministers from each side, a total of 6, will sit and do a detailed percolation on how it will happen. "There are some small issues as well between the two states… These issues will also be sorted by these ministers…"

"Both states have agreed to form a committee headed by one senior IPS officer regarding this matter so that constitutional norms are followed and law and order is maintained in both states so that outsiders and locals don't face any problem," the Union Home Minister added.

Shah also said that neither of the states will make demands or lay claims to territories until the Supreme Court takes a call on the matter.

Referring to the violence that ensued last week, Shah said that social media played a "big role". "Some fake Twitter (handles) mentioning top leaders were spread… and this issue is very serious… It has been decided that wherever these cases have come out, FIR will be registered and those who have done it will be exposed in front of the public…"

Shah also went on to appeal to the Opposition of both the states, saying that "being the home minister of the country… whatever may be the political differences, but for the welfare of the people of both the states, this should not be made a political issue…" "I am sure Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray ji's group, they will help to not make this issue political," he added.