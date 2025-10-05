Live
- Sub-Collector inspects counting centre, strongrooms
- Auto drivers should prioritise health, family and education of kids: Collector
- 14K auto drivers’ welfare gets a boost with Rs 21.56 cr financial assistance
- Tata Capital IPO anchor book attracts `4,642 cr
- Tenders for RRR north within two months: Komatireddy
- Interstate gang arrested for temple burglaries in Anantapur
- BCCI removes Rohit Sharma as ODI captain
- Bombay HC orders removal of defamatory content against Malabar
- NTR district wins 8 state-level Swachhandra Puraskaras
- Amit Shah Sets Deadline To Eradicate Naxalism, Says ‘No Talks Without Surrender’
Shah rules out talks with Naxals
Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out talks with Naxals and said they will have to lay down weapons and accept the government's "lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy".
Addressing the 'Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav' and 'Swadeshi Mela' in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, he asserted that March 31, 2026 has been set as the deadline to bid farewell to the menace of Naxalism. "I want to tell all my tribal brothers and sisters to persuade the youth of their villages to lay down their arms. They should shun violence, join the mainstream, and become part of the development of Bastar," he said.
