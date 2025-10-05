Shah rules out talks with Naxals

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday ruled out talks with Naxals and said they will have to lay down weapons and accept the government's "lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy".

Addressing the 'Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav' and 'Swadeshi Mela' in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, he asserted that March 31, 2026 has been set as the deadline to bid farewell to the menace of Naxalism. "I want to tell all my tribal brothers and sisters to persuade the youth of their villages to lay down their arms. They should shun violence, join the mainstream, and become part of the development of Bastar," he said.