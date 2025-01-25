Shallu showcases Jindal Foundation initiatives at Davos

Davos: Jindal Foundation Chairperson and O P Jindal University Chancellor Shallu Jindal highlighted Jindal Foundation’s commitment to bring about social and economic change while participating at World Economic Forum meet in Davos. She also showcased the Foundation’s initiatives to foster economic growth and empower future generations.

Shallu joined Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary in a panel discussion on ‘From Skill Gaps to Skill Gains’ at the India Pavilion, hosted by Invest India. She outlined the successful collaboration between Jindal Foundation and Government of India in addressing skill gaps and promoting employability. She commended Jayant Chaudhary for his outstanding work in skill development. The session also highlighted key initiatives of Jindal Foundation aimed at bridging skill gaps, improving employability and empowering individuals in underserved communities.

Participating in the session titled ‘Generational Wealth,’ organised by the Women Inspiring Network, Shallu elaborated on Jindal Foundation’s initiatives designed to uplift marginalised communities. She emphasised how these initiatives foster a cycle of economic growth, enabling future generations to build and sustain wealth within their communities.

Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power, has been shaping lives of 14.3 million people of India through its multi-faceted and multi-dimensional sustainable social development programmes in Community Health Care, Nutrition, Drinking Water & Sanitation , Women & Farmers’ Empowerment, Sustainable Livelihood, Skilling, Quality Education, Rural infrastructure, Social Inclusion and Sports .

Shallu Jindal’s participation at the World Economic Forum at Davos underscores the Jindal Foundation’s dedication to foster meaningful change and build an equitable, inclusive and prosperous future for all.

World Economic Forum’s stated mission is “improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry

agendas.”