Shankar, Kher, Shreya to perform at Ganga Pandal

Prayagraj: Underthe leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 is set to become a spectacular blend of spirituality and cultural celebrations. In addition to the sacred dip in the Sangam, devotees from across the country and abroad will be treated to mesmerizing performances by some of Bollywood’s finest artists.

Renowned singers and composers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Bhardwaj, Richa Sharma, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shreya Ghoshal will perform during the grand event. These performances, taking place at the specially built Ganga Pandal in the fair area, will elevate the spiritual atmosphere of the Mahakumbh, making it not only a religious event but also a cultural spectacle for the attendees.

The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, will organize the entire event. A schedule for the artists’ performances has been planned, but it will depend on their availability. If any artist is unable to participate, efforts will be made to find another artist to perform in their place.

According to the proposed plan, performances by these stars will be held in the Ganga Pandal, located in the fair area, with an audience of 10,000 people. The performances will be scheduled from 4 PM to 8 PM. While the Mahakumbh officially begins on January 13, the devotional and cultural performances will start from January 10.