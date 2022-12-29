Sharad Pawar writes to PM Modi, enquires after his Mom's wellbeing

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring after the condition of his ailing mother, Hiraba and wishing her a speedy recovery and good health, here on Thursday.

"I read that your mother has been admitted to the hospital and am relieved to know that she is stable and recovering. I know how close you are with your beloved mother and the special bond you share with her and understand this difficult phase in your life," said Pawar, 82.

Penning a brief letter to the PM, Pawar said: "A mother is the purest soul on Earth. Your mother has been the constant source of energy and sustaining force in shaping your life..."





It may be recalled that on December 28, Hiraba, 100, was rushed to a private hospital in Ahmedabad for certain health-related issues while Modi had air-dashed from New Delhi to remain at her bedside on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.N. Mehta Hospital later said in a bulletin that Hiraba's condition was stable, even as a concerned Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other dignitaries visited the hospital.