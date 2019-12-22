Shashi Tharoor absconds court hearing, receives an arrest warrant

The book 'The Great Indian Novel' by Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress leader, has left him to face the lawsuit. The book was written almost 30 years ago in 1989, while a man filed a petition in court alleging that he wrote the book to humiliate Hindu women, demeaning a section and degrading their reputation.

Meanwhile, Tharoor was absent from the hearing of the case, which was scheduled for Saturday. A local court in Thiruvananthapuram has issued a warrant for his arrest.

In response to the matter, Shashi Tharoor's office-bearers said that the court-issued summons had no date, except that Shashi Tharoor was to attend. They said they had not yet received any official information about the investigation. Tharoor said he was also informed of the issue of a warrant.

However, challenging the issuance of an arrest warrant, they said they would file an appeal in the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.