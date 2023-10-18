Shashi Tharoor Addresses "Family-Run Party" Remark, Stresses Nehru-Gandhi Family's Significance

After generating significant discussion and debate with his remarks, Shashi Tharoor, a senior Congress party leader and a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), has offered a clarification regarding his statement about the Congress party being a "family-run party."



Tharoor explained that the comments in question were made during a private event and were not an officially crafted public statement. He expressed his concerns about the misinterpretation of his words by some, emphasizing that he has consistently highlighted the profound historical connection between the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress Party. He underscored the pivotal role played by this family in shaping the party's identity and direction, referring to them as the "strength" of the grand old party.

The controversy emerged when Tharoor suggested potential candidates for the Prime Minister's post in the event of an alliance led by the INC (Indian National Congress) securing a victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He mentioned that the choice could potentially be either Mr. Kharge, who would become India's first Dalit Prime Minister, or Rahul Gandhi. It was his use of the term "family-run party" that attracted significant attention and discussions, particularly within political circles.

In his clarification, Tharoor further highlighted the informal nature of the statements made during a private event, reiterating the deep-seated connection between the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress Party. He left unspoken, however, his belief that Rahul Gandhi would be the preferred choice of Congress party workers in any internal poll conducted by the party. This clarification serves to distinguish between his personal opinions expressed informally and the official stance of the Congress party.