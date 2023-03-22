Shashi Tharoor Criticises DU's Response For Suspending Scholar For Participation In Showing The 'BBC Documentary'

Congressman Shashi Tharoor expressed his disgust at the Delhi University's excessive action in suspending PhD candidate Lokesh Chugh for his involvement in the broadcast of the outlawed BBC documentary on the school's campus on January 27. For a year, the scholar is not permitted to sit for any university, college, or departmental exams. As a graduate of the university, Shashi Tharoor expressed his disgust at the appalling choice.



He called the action taken by DU "shameful" in a tweet. He went on to say that it is a travesty and a betrayal of everything a university should stand for to punish a student for watching a documentary in a democracy.

n the midst of a controversy over the documentary's ban, Delhi University held a screening of the divisive Gujarat riots documentary India: The Modi Question. The documentary was shown by Bhim Army Student Federation and NSUI. A committee was formed by the university to investigate the incident, and the committee suggested punishing eight students. The other six received less severe punishments. Two of the eight were suspended for a year .

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India, a branch of Congress, is led by Lokesh Chugh as national secretary. In addition to Lokesh, the legal faculty has also suspended Ravinder. The step wqs taken