Shimla: ‘Revenue Lok Adalats get overwhelming response’

Shimla : As many as 89,091 mutation cases and 6,029 pending cases of partition have been disposed off during the special drive of Revenue Lok Adalats, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Thursday.

He said that January this year alone saw the resolution of 23,159 mutations and 1,958 partition cases through various Revenue Adalats organised across the state, a statement issued here said. Considering the overwhelming response from the general public and the success rate of resolving the pendency through such adalats, the state government has decided to conduct these adalats on the last two days of every month, he said. The chief minister said that in January 2024, the Kangra district led the way in resolving mutation cases, with 6,121 mutation cases being resolved, followed by Mandi with 3,212 cases and Una with 2,289 cases.

With 543 cases, Una led districts in settling the partition cases, followed by 464 cases in Kangra and 303 cases in the Mandi district. Sukhu said that the state government was committed to provide relief to the common man. In order to address the issue of pending revenue cases, Revenue Lok Adalats were being organised in the state for the first time and the first such adalats were organised on October 30, 2023.

He added that this initiative aims to prioritise the resolution of pending revenue cases and also reduce the need for frequent visits to the revenue offices. “It is for the first time that any state government has initiated a seamless process to dispose off pending revenue cases on a mission mode,” he added.