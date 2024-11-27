  • Menu
Shinde resigns as CM amid BJP's push for Fadnavis

Shinde resigns as CM amid BJPs push for Fadnavis
No clarity yet on who will get the top job

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tendered his resignation on Tuesday. The Shiv Sena leader was accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. However, Shinde will continue to work as the 'caretaker' until the next CM is named.

This development comes as suspense over who will be the next Maharashtra CM continues after the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti emerged victorious in the assembly elections, shattering the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi’s dream to wrest power. There have been speculations that Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis might be allocated to the state's top post. Earlier, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, reached Delhi on Monday to attend the marriage reception of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter and may meet BJP leaders in the national capital, to resolve the impasse on the CM’s post.

However, Shiv Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the "Bihar model," indicating that that Shinde should continue as the chief minister. "We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM," Mhaske said.

