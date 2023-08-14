Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Forecasts Victory For Priyanka Gandhi In Varanasi, Spurs Political Comparisons And Inferences

Sanjay Raut, the leader of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, has confidently stated that if Priyanka Gandhi, a prominent figure in the Congress party, decides to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she will undoubtedly emerge victorious. According to Raut, the people of Varanasi are eager to see Priyanka Gandhi as their representative. He also mentioned that the competition for constituencies like Raebareli, Varanasi, and Amethi poses a significant challenge for the BJP.



Raut further drew a comparison between political interactions, stating that if former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could hold discussions, there should be no reason why Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, both prominent figures in Indian politics, could not meet. Addressing the speculation of a meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, Raut questioned why their interaction should be considered secretive when it took place at someone's residence. He hinted that Sharad Pawar might discuss the matter soon, indicating that the possibility of a meeting between the two was likely raised in the context of the "INDIA bloc" gathering.

Raut also pointed out that even the Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, aren't content with the current government, suggesting that political dynamics can change unexpectedly.

In recent developments, Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, along with eight Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, transitioned to the BJP-Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) coalition government in Maharashtra. This move led to Ajit Pawar's appointment as Deputy Chief Minister. He asserted having the backing of several NCP MLAs, a claim that showcased his influence. The state's other Deputy Chief Minister is Devendra Fadnavis, representing the BJP.

It's worth noting that Sharad Pawar's interaction with Ajit Pawar was brought to light when questioned, with Sharad Pawar emphasizing that there was nothing secretive about the meeting, which occurred at someone's residence. This interaction eventually resulted in Ajit Pawar's induction as Deputy Chief Minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra.