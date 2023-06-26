Shiv Sena (UBT) men rough up civic officer during protest march

Mumbai: A protest march by the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) activists took an ugly turn after a civic officer was assaulted at the BMC’s H-East Ward Office on Monday.

Led by former minister Anil Parab, the Sena (UBT) had taken out a protest march demanding action against illegal constructions in the vicinity, problems of garbage, drainage and water supply that was hitting the locals.

Carrying banners and placards, the activists raised slogans condemning the BMC officers for their inaction, even as the officials sought to pacify them.

Parab also had a heated argument with the civic officials over the demolition of the Sena (UBT)’s branch office last Thursday in Bandra, when some of his supporters allegedly roughed up an Assistant Engineer present there.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The development came just five days before the Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray is scheduled to lead a massive protest march to the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai to expose the alleged corruption that is taking place in the civic body in the past one year.

The activities of the BMC – the biggest and richest civic institution in the country – are under focus by all political parties as the crucial elections for a new body are likely to be announced soon.