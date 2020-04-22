Shivraj expands Cabinet with 5 Ministers

Bhopal : Five ministers, including two from the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday noon at the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal. Social distancing was observed throughout the 20-minute ceremony.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan government who had called on the governor earlier in the morning was among very few persons present at the swearing in ceremony.

Chouhan has run the ministry single handed for almost a month since the BJP toppled the 15-month-old Kamal Nath ministry last month.

Caste and gender equations have been the significant factor in the new team. Those sworn in are Dr Narottam Mishra (Brahmin), Tulsiram Silawat (Scheduled Caste), Kamal Patel (OBC), Govind Singh Rajput (Thakur), and Meena Singh (Women's and Scheduled Tribe quota)

Narottam Mishra is from Chambal-Gwalior, while Tiulsi Silawat is from Malwa region. Govinf Singh Rajput is from Bundelkhand, while Meena Singh represents Mahakaushal area. Shivraj Singh Chouohan who was appointed as the chief minister on March 23 was acting as a one-man cabinet since then.