Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced 2-day lockdown in Madhya Pradesh due to rise in Corona cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced a two-day lockdown Saturday-Sunday in view of the increase in the Corona case.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while talking to reporters, said that he has done a high-level review of the situation in Corona.

In all the cities of Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown will be imposed for two days from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.