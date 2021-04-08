Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced 2-day lockdown in Madhya Pradesh due to rise in Corona cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan
x

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced a two-day lockdown Saturday-Sunday in view of the increase in the Corona case. Chief ...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced a two-day lockdown Saturday-Sunday in view of the increase in the Corona case.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, while talking to reporters, said that he has done a high-level review of the situation in Corona.

In all the cities of Madhya Pradesh, the lockdown will be imposed for two days from 6pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X