'Shocked, ashamed', says Priyanka Gandhi; BJP hits back

New Delhi: With India abstaining on a United Nations resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday asserted that the move goes against everything the country has stood for, remarks that drew a sharp response from the BJP which stressed that India will never be on the side of terrorism.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi's "an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind" to drive home her point. "I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Our country was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood," she said.