Show regard for freedom fighters, says Rai

Dhenkanal: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai called for showing regard for freedom fighters, dead or alive, and jawans, who have dedicated their lives for the service of the nation. India owes its independence to all those martyrs and freedom fighters who fought against the Britishers and injustice, he said

Addressing a gathering at Dhenkanal Shaheed Baji Rout Minar on Sunday evening, Rai lauded the contribution of freedom fighter late Baishnab Charan Patnaik and sacrifice of Shaheed Baji Rout during freedom movement .

Earlier, Rai visited the home of Veer Baishnab Charan. He interacted with his family members, collected ’holy soil’ and ‘kalash’ from his home and joined the padayatra amid heavy rain. Rai said, “we should never forget the contribution of freedom fighters, martyrs and jawans.”

Rai then visited Brahmani Devi temple and performed ‘puja.’ He flagged off ’Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign vehicles. He also joined a rally of Tiranga Yatra in which BJP leaders and workers participated. Rai handed over the holy ‘kalash’ to NYK Assistant Director S S Singh to be sent to Delhi.

Former BJP Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany, BJP district president Naresh Mohapatra, former MLA Krushna Chandra Patra and former Dhenkanal Municipality chairman Sunil Sharma participated.

Earlier, Rai interacted with party workers in BJP office in Dhenkanal.