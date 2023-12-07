Shri Ram Anubhav Kendra to come up in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: The Uttar Pradesh government plans to develop Shri Ram Anubhav Kendra and Panchavati Island, on 75 acres of land near Guptar Ghat on the banks of Saryu River.

Ram Anubhav Kendra on Panchvati Island aims to instilL a sense of pride among the people for Vedic civilisation.

The objective of the government is to promote the assimilation of these cultural roots into daily life and foster a path towards happier existence.

The construction of Ram Anubhav Kendra will involve the use of temporary structures, which will be dismantled during the rainy season as the centre will be non-operational during this period as a precautionary measure, considering its proximity to the river.

After monsoon, the structures will be reassembled and the centre will resume operations. To ensure safety, the structures will be positioned at a considerable distance from the river, creating a 100-foot buffer zone to eliminate any potential accident. Prior to the construction and operation of the centre, all necessary approvals and NOCs from regulatory departments such as the municipal corporation, fire department, electrical safety, and pollution control board, will be obtained.

According to the proposal, the primary focus will be on the implementation of a robust flood protection management system on Panchavati Island.

Officials from the departments concerned will be actively involved in ensuring compliance with all regulations.

Additionally, a committee would be established to conduct inspections every 15 days to prevent any deficiency at any level.

Panchavati Island will be a no-plastic zone. Bio-digestive septic tanks will be used for sewage disposal and water will be treated by STP according to standards and will be used in horticulture and agriculture.

'Shree Anna' (millet) will play a prominent role in this project. Various programmes, including meditation, pranayama, yagya, havan, will be organised for yoga practitioners. Naturopathy and ayurveda centres will also be established.

Organic and cosmic agriculture methods will be employed for growing crops on Panchvati Island. Local folk artists will find employment opportunities through traditional folk singing and cultural events.

Devotees will be given a chance to plant a sapling in Ayodhya in memory of their ancestors.

A Taru Tal Vedic School will be established for economically weaker students and centres for bamboo skill development and adventure sports training will be set up.

Panchvati Island will provide employment opportunities for local farmers and labourers, officials said.