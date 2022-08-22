Significance Of The Celebration Of Madras Day

Madras Day is widely celebrated by the people on August 22. This day is commemorated to remember the foundation of the city of Madras.



On this day in 1639, Francis Day and Andrew Cogan, administrators of the East India Company, struck a settlement with the viceroy of the Vijayanagar Empire to obtain the territory of Madras, now known as Chennai.

In the first, during a meeting of the trustees of the Chennai Heritage Foundation in 2004, writer Vincent D'Souza of Chennai proposed the idea of commemorating August 22 as the foundation day to historian S.Muthiah. Since that time, Chennai residents have referred to this day as "Madras Day," and have highlighted numerous events and workshops.

Madras's oldest structure was constructed between the seventh and eighth century CE. The city has a rich history and traditions that reflect the practises of ancient culture. Dravidian architecture is used in the Parthasarathy Temple and the Kapaleeshwarar Temple, two instances of historic embellishments in the city.

Mumbai and Kolkata, two cities established by the East India Company, are elder than Madras (EIC). Madras was not previously a settlement created by the British government. Although, the EIC struck an agreement to buy Madraspatnam from Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, viceroy of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Madras's birthday was originally listed as being on July 22, 1639, but based on facts and documentation, it was later changed to be on August 22. The rich history and culture of Madras have always drawn the attention of the British government.

The Coromandel coast was the Britishers' main emphasis since it was the best place to establish a factory and warehouses to begin trade and other economic activities. The Cholas, Pandyas, Chera, Pallavas, and Vijaynagara Pallavas were responsible for most of the city's notable features.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, the festival kicked out in the city with five activities in 2004 and eventually expanded to 60 events in 2005. Since the celebrations in 2014 and 2015 lasted for a month, the day has grown in popularity among the populace, leading to calls for Madras Day to be renamed Madras Week or Month. Furthermore, e main goal of Madras Day in its 383rd iteration is to highlight the city's heritage and current.