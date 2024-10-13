Significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity: PM Modi on 3 years of GatiShakti scheme

New Delhi : On completion of the three years of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the scheme has emerged as a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising India's infrastructure.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said that the scheme has also significantly enhanced multimodal connectivity, driving faster and more efficient development across sectors.

"The seamless integration of various stakeholders has led to boosting logistics, reducing delays and creating new opportunities for several people," PM Modi's post read.

Lauding the "pathbreaking initiative", Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the scheme ensures faster and more efficient project implementation by streamlining logistics and advancing connectivity.

"The scheme continues to play a pivotal role in developing a modern, interconnected infrastructure network, strengthening the vision of building a Viksit Bharat," the Union Minister's post on X read.

On Saturday, Union Minister Goyal said that the scheme has cut the cost of logistics and enabled better service delivery.

The Union Minister said the scheme has successfully laid the groundwork for seamless, multi-modal connectivity, accelerated economic growth and redefined how India plans and executes large-scale infrastructure projects.

A beta version of this portal has already been created for 28 aspirational districts, and user accounts were provided to these districts on September 18.

On Saturday, the government informed that the scheme achieved a milestone of assessing 208 big-ticket infrastructure projects worth Rs 15.39 lakh crore of various ministries.

The PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) has onboarded 44 Central Ministries and 36 states/UTs, and 1,614 data layers have also been integrated.

According to the Ministry of Finance, a District Master Plan (DMP) portal is being developed to extend PM Gati Shakti to the district level.



All 36 states/UTs have developed the PM Gati Shakti State Master Plan (SMP) portals. Over 533 projects have been mapped by states/UTs on the PM Gati Shakti portal.