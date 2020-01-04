Sikh Groups Protest Against Attack On Gurdwara Nankana Sahib In Pakistan

New Delhi: Sikh groups in India came together today to protest the attack on Friday on the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Guru Nanak's birthplace, which is about 60 km from Lahore in Pakistan. Many groups demonstrated outside the office of the Pakistan High Commissioner in the national capital on Saturday.

On Friday, the holy shrine in Pakistan was attacked by a massive mob of Muslims and caught unawares, several Sikh devotees found themselves stranded inside the Gurdwara. The mob outside the holy shrine raised highly incendiary and hateful slogans against the Sikh community in Pakistan. Videos of the attack which went viral on social media showed stones being pelted and provocative slogans being raised.

Media reports said that the mob was led by the family of Mohammed Hassan, the man who had kidnapped and forced a Sikh girl, Jagjit Kaur to convert to Islam. The violent mob was protesting against the action local police authorities had initiated against Hassan.

The government of India has meanwhile, strongly condemned the desecration of the Gurdwara and has asked Pakistan to ensure the safety, security and welfare of the minority Sikh community in the neighbouring country. Punjab chief minister, Capt. Amarinder Singh also strongly condemned the desecration of the holy Sikh shrine and asked the Pakistan government to take immediate steps to protect the local Sikh community and its places of worship.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri tweeted to say that the violent attack on the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib was an illustration of Pakistan's treatment of its minorities and criticised those in India who were blind to the persecution of minority communities in the neighbouring country.