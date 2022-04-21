Sikshya Sachetanata Rath flagged off to promote literacy, school enrollment

Dhenkanal: District administration flagged off the Sikshya Sachetanata Rath and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy [FLN] [two awareness vehicles] in eight blocks in Dhenkanal. The vehicles will move to promote literacy and encourage drop-out students to back to school.

This innovative initiative step was taken by the Department of School and Mass Education. Collector Saroj Kumar Sethi and Dhenkanal MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal flagged off the vehicles in Dhenkanal colletcorate. District Education Officer Nibedita Pany, Sadar Block Education Officer Brahma Nanda Rout and school authorities were present. Later the vehicles reached Government Police UP School and were welcomed by headmaster Rekha Sahu, teachers and students in large numbers.

The vehicles moved to slums, remote villages; they are scheduled to move for four days in the district.

National Children Science Congress district coordinator Dr Debi Prasad Mishra emphasised that

the two decorated vehicles play an important role, to inform and sensitise people to educate their children by sending them to schools regularly for betterment and touch several schools.