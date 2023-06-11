Simran Bala From Jammu And Kashmir Became The First Woman To Crack UPSC CAPF This Year

Simran Bala, who is from the border town of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir, is the first female to pass this year's Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination administered by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Out of the 151 applicants who were eligible for this year's UPSC CAPF, she obtained an All India Rank of 82.



She said that she is the only girl from Jammu and Kashmir to pass this exam this year while expressing her happiness. She is so proud and appreciative. She is from the Jammu and Kashmir border region, and having witnessed cross-border gunfire in my area, this inspired me to join the CAPF so that she can also serve there.

She continued by saying that her wish had come true. She has been appointed as the Central Armed Police Forces' Assistant Commandant. She will perform her duties with passion. Her neighbours and family are happy for her accomplishment.

Bala said, "I studied till Class 10 here following which I went to Jammu for my higher secondary education. Then I completed my graduation from Gandhinagar. I was in my last semester when I started preparing for this exam and cleared it, by god's grace in the first attempt." She said my support came from her parents, teachers, and many other people. Her preparation for this exam was aided by her diligence, tenacity, and consistency. Speaking about her exceptional accomplishment, she stated that this test is at the national level for India. She thanked the era of the internet as it doesn't matter if you are from a border region or a large city—you will be able to pass the exam.

She is been an imspiration for others and had gave a message to the aspirants that "If you have got it in you, you will be able to crack it. You need hard work, an honest approach and good health."