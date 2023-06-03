Sisodia allowed to meet ailing wife at residence in custody

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday permitted AAP leader Manish Sisodia, under arrest in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government’s excise policy, to meet his ailing wife at his residence on Saturday.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister, to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The high court made it clear that Sisodia shall not interact with media or any other person except his family members and also not access phone or internet.

“Let the petitioner be taken to his house tomorrow from 10 AM to 5 PM to meet his wife,” the court said.

The high court was hearing Sisodia’s petitions for regular bail and interim bail in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and reserved its orders. A Delhi court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide copies of documents, including charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet, to AAP leader Manish Sisodia and three other accused in the excise policy case.

The other three accused are Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, liquor trader Amandeep Singh Dhall and private person Arjun Pandey. Special Judge M K Nagpal gave the directions when Sisodia was produced before him via video conferencing as the court had issued summons to him after it took cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case on May 27. The court posted the matter for further proceedings on July 6.

Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday produced before a CBI court here via video conferencing in connection with the Excise Policy scam case. The CBI had recently filed its first supplementary charge sheet in the case in which Sisodia, along with others, has been made accused. The court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet.